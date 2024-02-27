Beach Ranked No. 7 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 7 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU falls to No. 7 after going 3-1 at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas.
The Sandy Tigs will be back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, March 2–3, for the Tiger Beach Challenge. LSU will play Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Houston Christian, Nebraska, North Alabama and Tulane.
Feb. 27, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (9)
|453
|4-3
|2
|2
|Stanford (9)
|450
|4-1
|7
|3
|USC (3)
|442
|4-2
|1
|4
|Florida State (3)
|409
|3-0
|3
|5
|LMU
|377
|2-3
|5
|6
|TCU
|367
|4-0
|4
|7
|LSU
|327
|3-1
|6
|8
|California
|314
|4-0
|8
|9
|Long Beach State
|283
|2-0
|10
|10
|Hawai’i
|254
|0-5
|9
|11
|Arizona State
|225
|4-0
|18
|12
|FIU
|214
|5-0
|13
|13
|Washington
|158
|2-2
|15
|14
|GCU
|150
|4-0
|14
|15
|FAU
|146
|2-2
|11
|16
|Georgia State
|128
|2-2
|12
|17
|Stetson
|123
|4-0
|16
|18
|Cal Poly
|118
|4-0
|20
|19
|Tampa
|35
|2-2
|NR
|20
|Arizona
|16
|4-0
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pepperdine (15), Tulane (12), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8), North Florida (6), South Carolina (4), Boise State (3), and Coastal Carolina (3)
Dropped Out: South Carolina and Pepperdine
Next Poll: March 5