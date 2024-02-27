Beach Ranked No. 7 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 7 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU falls to No. 7 after going 3-1 at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas.

The Sandy Tigs will be back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium this weekend, March 2–3, for the Tiger Beach Challenge. LSU will play Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Houston Christian, Nebraska, North Alabama and Tulane.

Feb. 27, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (9) 453 4-3 2 2 Stanford (9) 450 4-1 7 3 USC (3) 442 4-2 1 4 Florida State (3) 409 3-0 3 5 LMU 377 2-3 5 6 TCU 367 4-0 4 7 LSU 327 3-1 6 8 California 314 4-0 8 9 Long Beach State 283 2-0 10 10 Hawai’i 254 0-5 9 11 Arizona State 225 4-0 18 12 FIU 214 5-0 13 13 Washington 158 2-2 15 14 GCU 150 4-0 14 15 FAU 146 2-2 11 16 Georgia State 128 2-2 12 17 Stetson 123 4-0 16 18 Cal Poly 118 4-0 20 19 Tampa 35 2-2 NR 20 Arizona 16 4-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Pepperdine (15), Tulane (12), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8), North Florida (6), South Carolina (4), Boise State (3), and Coastal Carolina (3)

Dropped Out: South Carolina and Pepperdine

Next Poll: March 5