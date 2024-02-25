Tigers Down TCU, 4-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (7-2) wrapped up the month of February with a 4-2 win over the TCU Horned Frogs (4-2) on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“A huge thanks to the crowd of 200 people that came out to today’s match!” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “We felt that energy and support that they were giving us. It translated well to an excellent round of doubles for us. I thought our singles was gritty and tough in spots we needed it to be in, but I’m happy that our ladies got the win in front of a great crowd.”

“We just need to keep putting in the days and hours of work to get better and be where we want to be. But, I like the competitive spirit in this team and we’re excited to keep improving and open SEC play this weekend in front of our fans.”

Doubles Results

The Tigers opened the match with their foot on the gas and won the doubles point in resounding fashion. Kenna Erickson and Anita Sahdiieva opened the match for the Tigers with a dominant 6-0 win over Chiho Mushika and Yu-Chin Tsai at the No. 1 doubles spot. The win was the first for the pair when playing together, having only begun teaming in doubles in dual matches just a week ago.

The doubles point was clinched minutes later as Florentine Dekkers and Aran Teixidó Garcia only dropped one game in a 6-1 win over Jade Otway and Isabel Pascual at the No. 2 doubles court. Dekkers and Teixidó Garcia’s doubles record improved to 7-2 in dual play with the win, a team high for the Tigers.

Singles Results

TCU grabbed the first singles point of the afternoon at the No. 6 court, where Mushika defeated doubles-foe Erickson. Mushika narrowly took set one by a score of 6-4 before she held off a comeback from Erickson in the second with a 7-5 win to put the visiting team on the board.

The Tigers retook the lead at 2-1 after Teixidó Garcia defeated Pascual in straight sets at the No. 2 spot. It was a close first set between the two, but Teixidó Garcia edged out a 6-4 win to take the lead. The second set saw the LSU Tiger take the early lead and stay ahead the rest of the way as she repeated the 6-4 scoreline to secure her court. The win improves the graduate student’s singles record to 7-1 in dual matches, a team high.

The lead was extended to 3-1 moments later as Sahdiieva secured the No. 3 court over Tsai in straight sets. Fresh off her doubles win against Tsai, Sahdiieva opened the match by only dropping one game to take the first set, 6-1. The second set had Tsai take a 5-3 lead before Sahdiieva finished strong by winning the next four straight games to win 7-5. Sahdiieva’s singles record in dual matches sits at 6-0, the second most for the team and the only player to not drop a singles match thus far this season.

The Horned Frogs cut the lead to 3-2 after No. 116 Destinee Martins defeated Gaby Rivera at the No. 4 spot. Martins claimed the first set by a score of 6-3 before a back-and-forth second set required a tiebreaker to decide it. The tiebreaker had Martins come from behind and win 7-4 to score TCU’s second and final point of the match.

LSU clinched the match at the No. 5 spot, where Maya Tahan earned a lengthy straight set win over Raquel Caballero. The first set went to a tiebreaker after an even contest, with Tahan narrowly edge Caballero by a score of 7-5 to take the lead. The second set was a repeat of the first, with neither player able to break away from the other and a tiebreaker required to decide it. The graduate student Tahan showed her experience in the tiebreaker, taking the lead and not looking back as she won 7-4 to clinch match victory for the home team. Tahan’s singles record improves to 6-1 with the win and she is currently on a four match winning streak.

Up Next

The Tigers open SEC play at the LSU Tennis Complex when they take on No. 15 Florida at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 1.

Florentine Dekkers (LSU) vs. Jade Otway (TCU) 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 1-0, unfinished Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) def. Isabel Pascual (TCU) 6-4, 6-4 Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Yu-Chin Tsai (TCU) 6-1, 7-5 #116 Destinee Martins (TCU) def. Gaby Rivera (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) Maya Tahan (LSU) def. Raquel Caballero (TCU) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) Chiho Mushika (TCU) def. Kenna Erickson (LSU) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Chiho Mushika/Yu-Chin Tsai (TCU) 6-0 Florentine Dekkers/Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) def. Jade Otway/Isabel Pascual (TCU) 6-1 Maya Tahan/Gaby Rivera (LSU) vs. Destinee Martins/Helena Narmont (TCU) 3-4, unfinished

