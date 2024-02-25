Mobile Menu Button
Swimming & Diving
Roster
Schedule
Top Marks
Excellence Fund
More
News
Coaches
Facilities
Geaux Free
Photo Galleries
Record Book
Recruiting Questionnaires
SEC Swimming & Diving
Social Media
February 25, 2024 - 12:11 PM
Gallery: Swimming and Diving SEC Championships
Day 1
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maggie Buckley | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Abby Maoz | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Zayne Danielewicz | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Nick Toepfer | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Thomas Dowling | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Carson Paul | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Karlo Percinic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Day 2
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, celebration | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, celebration | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Hannah Bellina | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Katarina Milutinovich | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tatum Detwiler | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Griffin Curtis | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Reagan Osborne | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Chloe Cheng | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jovan Lekic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Karlo Percinic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Nick Toepfer | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Joel Thompson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Day 3
Helen Sava | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Allison Tomsuden | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ellie Baldwin, Lyle Robelot, Jon Sakovich, Rick Bishop, Sarah Grace Thompson, Jenna Bridges | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Silas Beth | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Zayne Danielewicz, Carson Paul, Thomas Dowling, Helle Tuxen, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Carson Paul | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Michal Daszkiewicz | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Stuart Higdon | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jovan Lekic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Karlo Percinic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Silas Beth | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jovan Lekic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Chloe Cheng | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Griffin Curtis | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jere Hribar | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Carson Paul | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Day 4
Hannah Bellina | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Reagan Osborne | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Karlo Percinic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Andrew Garon | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, Helle Tuxen | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Helen Sava | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jenna Bridges | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Megan Braman | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Silas Beth | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sofia Sartori | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jovan Lekic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Helle Tuxen | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Day 5
Gavin Rogers | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ella Varga | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Carson Paul | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Hannah Bellina | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Pawel Uryniuk | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Michaela de Villiers | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Megan Braman | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ezra Dickerson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jenna Bridges | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Gavin Rogers | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jacob Pishko, celebration | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mitch Mason | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Carson Paul | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Pawel Uryniuk | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jere Hribar | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mitch Mason, Griffin Curtis | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Day 6
Sabrina Lyn | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tatum Detwiler | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Rick Bishop, Lillian Tichenor, Ella Varga | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Lily Hughes | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Reagan Osborne | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Karlo Percinic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jere Hribar | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Abby Maoz, Allison Tomsuden, Hannah Bellina, Lily Hughes, Megan Braman, Jacob Pishko, Griffin Curtis, Karlo Percinic, Jovan Lekic | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mitch Mason | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Maggie Buckley | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Helle Tuxen | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Michaela de Villiers | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Katarina Milutinovich, Megan Barnes, Michaela de Villiers | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Katarina Milutinovich, Reagan Osborne | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jere Hribar | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Pawel Uryniuk | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
LSU Concludes 2024 SEC Championships With Platform Silver & NCAA A Cut
February 24, 2024
LSU Concludes 2024 SEC Championships With Platform Silver & NCAA A Cut
Paul Earns Platform Bronze Medal; Swimming Records Seven Additional B Cuts
February 23, 2024
Paul Earns Platform Bronze Medal; Swimming Records Seven Additional B Cuts
Lavenant Earns 1-Meter Bronze; Swimming Record Ten NCAA B Cuts
February 22, 2024
Lavenant Earns 1-Meter Bronze; Swimming Record Ten NCAA B Cuts
Skip To Main Content