LSU Hosts TCU in Sunday Showdown

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (6-2) will host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-1) at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 25 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Attendance to all matches at the LSU Tennis Complex are free of charge with fans required to follow the clear bag policy. For Sunday’s match, the first 50 members of Mike’s Kids Clubs in attendance will receive a special Mike’s Kids Club food portion plate.

TCU (Feb. 25)

Notes on TCU

In the series history between LSU and TCU, the Tigers hold a 14-7 lead in the head-to-head. The teams faced off last year in Fort Worth, with the Tigers earning a dominant 6-1 lead over the host team.

The Horned Frogs enter Sunday’s match with a 4-1 record on the year. They’ve earned wins against Northwestern State, Rice, Incarnate Word and UT Arlington with their own defeat being a 4-0 loss at No. 9 Texas A&M. They were last in action on Wednesday, February 21, as they took down UT Arlington by a score of 6-1.

In singles, Jade Otway is a perfect 4-0 at the No. 2 court and is joined by Yu-Chin Tsai (4-1 record at the No. 2 and 3 courts) with the most singles wins on the team. Doubles has been a strength for the Horned Frogs

Last Time Out

LSU split a home and away weekend last week, opening with a 4-0 win over South Florida at the LSU Tennis Complex on Friday, February 16 before dropping a road match at SMU by a score of 4-1 on Sunday, February 18.

The South Florida match saw the Tigers claim the doubles point before Anita Sahdiieva and Aran Teixidó Garcia earned singles wins due to injury retirements to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Florentine Dekkers clinched the match at the No. 1 court, where she earned a 6-1, 6-3 win. In the SMU match, Maya Tahan claimed LSU’s lone point of the match as she earned a 6-1, 6-2 straight set win at the No. 5 court. The host team would go on to claim a 4-1 win in the match.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU has taken the doubles point in six out of eight matches this season, with the Tigers winning every match they’ve claimed the doubles point in. The team boasts a 14-6 record in dual matches across the three doubles courts and are led by Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers with a 6-2 record at the No. 2 court.

Teixidó Garcia has opened the dual season with a 6-1 record playing at the No. 1, 2 & 3 courts. Garcia has won all five singles matches in straight sets and has scored a point in every LSU victory thus far this season.

Anita Sahdiieva narrowly trails Teixidó Garcia on top of the singles leaderboard with a 5-0 record playing at the No. 3 & 4 singles courts. In addition to her singles success, Sahdiieva and Kinaa Graham enjoyed a strong partnership in doubles to start the season that saw the duo go 4-1 playing at the No. 1 doubles spot for the Tigers.

Graduate student Maya Tahan boasts a 5-1 record in singles at the No. 5 court. The graduate transfer from Israel has won all five singles matches in straight sets and is 4-2 in doubles in dual matches playing with two different partners thus far this season.

Junior Gaby Rivera made her LSU debut last weekend against South Florida, clinching the doubles point alongside Tahan at the No. 3 court. The Guatemala City native joined the Tigers in January and only recently recovered from an injury that sidelined her from action in 2023.

