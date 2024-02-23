Track & Field Has 10 Qualifiers for Finals on Day One of SEC Indoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team finished day one of the SEC Indoor Championships on Friday. The two-day meet is hosted by the University of Arkansas at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Final Results | Results (PDF)

The men’s team is in ninth place after day one with a total of 11.5 points, while the women’s team sits in 10th place with a total of seven points.

Luke Witte scored the most points for the men’s team on day one, taking fourth and scoring five points in the weight throw. Witte reached third place on his fourth throw with a day’s best of 21.93 meters (71’ 11.5”), but fell to fourth in the fifth round of the weight throw. He currently holds a season’s best distance of 22.30 meters (73’ 2”), which qualifies him for the NCAA Indoor Championships in two weeks.

Both Beau Domingue and Kameron Aime reached an equal height on the day of 5.10 meters (16’ 8.75”). Domingue took less attempts at the height to tie for sixth on the day and score two and a half points for the Tigers, while Aime finished in eighth place to score one point.

In long jump, both Morgan Smalls and Ji’eem Bullock scored in their respective sides of the event. Smalls was the highest scorer on the women’s side, taking fourth and scoring five-total points. She reached a day’s best distance of 6.38 meters (20’ 11.25”) on her third leap. Bullock reached a new personal best of 7.66 meters (25’ 1.75”) on his first and fifth attempt to score three points in a sixth-place finish.

The cross-country queen, Ella Chesnut, scored two points for the Tigers in the 5000 meter after taking seventh place. The Houma, La., native ran a time of 16:09.49, which was just a second off her personal best of 16:08.34 she set earlier this season.

Finals Qualifiers

Callie Hardy – Mile – 4:41.86

Lorena Rangel-Batres – Mile – 4:41.92

Brianna Lyston – 60m – 7.12

Myles Thomas – 60m – 6.66

Sean Burrell – 400m – 45.92

Michaela Rose – 800m – 2:04.29

Leah Phillips – 60mh – 8.07

Alia Armstrong – 60mh – 8.07

Jahiem Stern – 60mh – 7.77

Thelma Davies – 200m – 22.96

Personal Bests

Garriel White ran a PR of 52.60 in the 400m.

Ella Onojuvwevwo ran a PR of 52.47 in the 400m.

Shakeem McKay ran a PR of 47.02 in the 400m.

Isiah Travis ran a PR of 1:50.82 in the 800m.

Taylor Fingers jumped a PR of 19’ 4” in long jump.

Ji’eem Bullock jumped a PR of 25’ 1.75” in long jump.

Up Next

LSU will compete in day two of the SEC Indoor Championships tomorrow, starting at 4:05 p.m. CT with the women’s one mile.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.