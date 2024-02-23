Time For Tigers To Go Back To Work; Basketball Hosts Mississippi St. Saturday

BATON ROUGE – The euphoria of LSU’s upset win over No. 11 Kentucky Wednesday night resonated throughout the league and spilled over to some national headlines.

But now it is time to put Tyrell Ward’s buzzer beating bucket in the memory bank for the time being because it is time for LSU to go back to work.

The Tigers will again need to be at the top of their game as they host at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Mississippi State with a 36 NCAA NET ranking and the sixth consecutive Top 51 NET team the Tigers have played in the last three weeks.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff as the late Saturday contest on the SEC Network (Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold on the call). The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU basketball head coach John Brady will call the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in BR).

Mississippi State is 18-8 and 7-6 in the SEC while the Tigers after their wins over No. 11 South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky is now 14-12 and 6-7.

State has won four games in a row, defeating Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas and Ole Miss in their last game, 83-71. Tolu Smith II hit 8-of-15 from the field and 8-of-15 from the free throw line in scoring against Ole Miss with 24 points. Shakeel Moore and KeShawn Murphy had 12 each and Cameron Matthews 11.

The Bulldogs shot 50 percent for the game (27-of-54) with six treys and 23-of-39 free throws. Ole Miss was held to 8-of-27 in the second half (29.6%). State had 42 points in the paint and a 21-14 advantage in points off turnovers.

Ward led LSU with 17 points, while Jordan Wright and Jalen Reed each had 13 points.

Trae Hannibal had seven points, eight rebounds, seven assists and most importantly, 0 turnovers in the game, only the third player since 2010 to have a game of 7-7-7-0 at LSU.

This is the middle game of a three-game homestand for the Tigers which continues on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when LSU hosts Georgia at the Maravich Center.