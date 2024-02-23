Paul Earns Platform Bronze Medal; Swimming Records Seven Additional B Cuts

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU swimming and diving team finished day five of the 2024 SEC Championships inside the James E. Martin Aquatics Center with diver Carson Paul earning a bronze medal – his second medal of the conference meet – on platform and swimmers recording seven more NCAA B cuts on the University of Auburn’s campus.

Paul, who claimed silver on three-meter, came back two days later, qualified for the platform championship final, and went on to take bronze in the event. He finished with a final score of 395.35.

Through day five at the conference meet, the LSU women are slotted in eighth place with 392 points, while the men hold sixth place with 431 points.

IN THE POOL

At the start of day five, LSU began by swimming in the 200-yard butterfly. Jenna Bridges and Sofia Sartori qualified for the finals in the evening session with Sartori making it back to the A final and Bridges earning a spot in the C final. Both cleared the NCAA B standard in the event with their times, as Sartori clocked a 1:56.79 in prelims and Bridges recorded a 1:58.60 in the final.

On the men’s side for the event, Jacob Pishko and Gavin Rogers qualified for the C final with Pishko touching the wall first and clocking a time of 1:43.98. Rogers finished in seventh place in the final with a time of 1:46.11. Pishko’s final time met the NCAA B standard, while Rogers recorded a B cut time in the prelims (1:45.84).

In the 100-yard backstroke, Griffin Curtis competed in the B final after clocking a 46.27 in the prelims. Curtis’ time in the prelims was a B cut. In the final, he finished eighth with a time of 46.80.

Senior team captain Mitch Mason qualified for the championship final in the 100-yard breaststroke with a school record time of 51.77. With the B cut time in the prelims, Mason came back to the A final and placed fifth with a time of 51.82.

For the 400-yard medley relay, the women’s team finished in 12th place with a time of 3:37.37. The men’s relay team of Curtis, Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Jere Hribar recorded an NCAA B standard time of 3:06.51. The time broke the school record of 3:07.02 that had been previously tied two times since the first time it was broken.

ON THE BOARDS

On Friday, the men competed on the tower. Carson Paul, Zayne Danielewicz, and Thomas Dowling represented LSU with Paul advancing to the championship final after claiming second place in prelims with a score of 384.95. Paul closed out the platform final with a third place finish and a score of 395.35.

Dowling qualified for the consolation final with a score of 311.10 in the prelims. In the final, he placed sixth with a score of 309.30. Danielewicz placed 22nd with a score of 227.45.

EVENT ESSENTIALS

Here’s the daily schedule along with watch links:

EVENT SCHEDULE (CST)

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Women’s Platform

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

400 Free Relay