Track & Field Ready for the Two-Day SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is kicking off the indoor postseason this weekend with the SEC Indoor Championships hosted at Arkansas’s Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Ark. The two-day meet will be streamed lived on SEC Network+.

LSU will have 38 student-athletes (19 men, 19 women) competing this weekend at the SEC Indoor Championships. The first day of the meet (Friday) is set to start at 4:00 p.m. CT for LSU with the women’s one mile. Saturday’s events will kick off at 2:15 p.m. for the Tigers with the men’s high jump.

Live coverage of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will air on SECN+, starting at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The broadcast talent includes Dwight Stones, Dan O’Brien, Larra Overton and John Anderson. A tape-delayed broadcast of the Championship will air on SEC Network Monday at 8 p.m.

A total of 19 Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s track and field programs are included in the top-25 of the latest NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index released Monday.

A nation-leading nine SEC programs are included in the women’s rankings, all in the top-16, while a nation-leading seven SEC men’s programs are ranked in the top-25. The LSU women came in at No. 9 in the nation this week, while the men came in at No. 28.

SEC men’s and women’s track and field athletes lead the nation in 16 individual events entering this weekend’s SEC Indoor Championships.

Last year both the LSU men and women finished eighth at the SEC Indoor Championships with an equal total of 47 points. The Bayou Bengals return two indoor SEC title winners in Michaela Rose and John Meyer, while the third winner from last year, Favour Ofili, opted to turn pro during the collegiate offseason.

Rose enters this weekend a favorite to retain her title, earning her third SEC title in total since indoors last season. At the indoor meet in Fayetteville last year the Suffolk, Va., native clocked a time of 2:01.09 to earn her first conference title. This season Rose has already set a collegiate record in the 600 yard and a No. 2 in collegiate history time of 1:59.49 in her lone 800-meter race this season.

Meyer won the shot-put title with a program-record throw of 20.37 meters (66’ 10”) on his third throw last year. His new personal best replaced his previous school-record distance of 20.36m (66’ 9.75”). The senior has finished second in both meets competed in this season and currently holds a season-best toss of 19.89m (65’ 3.25”).

The second-nation leading Tiger alongside Rose, Brianna Lyston, will be looking to torch the track in the 60 meter this weekend. The Kingston, Jamaica, native tied the LSU record of 7.07 seconds in her debut and has held the national lead ever since. The sophomore is hoping to break the program record previously set by American-record gold Aleia Hobbs back in 2018.

New Orleans’ own Alia Armstrong is looking to make her first SEC indoor appearance since 2022 this weekend. Armstrong has held the national-lead of 7.92@ seconds in the 60-meter hurdles up until last weekend. The Rhinestone Queen will look to earn her second overall indoor SEC title, and first in the hurdles indoors.

