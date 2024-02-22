Men's Tennis Travels To Tennessee To Face Memphis

BATON ROUGE, La – The No. 46 LSU Men’s Tennis team (9-1) will be traveling to take on Memphis (8-2) on Friday, February 23. The match will be held at Leftwich Tennis Center and will begin at 6 p.m. CST.

LSU vs. Memphis (Feb. 23)

Live Video

Series History

The Tiger teams last met in March of 2020 in Baton Rouge. LSU lost to Memphis by a score of 4-1. Despite losing the match, the LSU Tigers did secure the doubles point with wins from Rafael Wagner and Joey Thomas on the No. 2 court and Malik Bhatnager and Boris Kozlow on the No. 3 court.

In the series history, LSU and Memphis are currently tied with a record of 6-6.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU will compete for the first time since February 11, where they won a double header against UNC Wilmington (4-3) and Southern (7-0). The Tigers are currently on a win streak of six.

The longest singles win streak currently is held by Julien Penzlin, who has a singles record of 16-5. Penzlin has a streak of eight wins, all on the No. 6 court. Stefan Latinovic is close behind with a win streak of six. Latinovic has secured all six wins on the No. 1 court.

In doubles, Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe have seen a lot of success so far this season with a 10-5 doubles record and currently holding a win streak of five. The Tiger duo has made all five winning appearances on the No. 2 court.

George Stoupe made another appearance in the rankings this week at No. 122. Stoupe has an overall singles record of 11-4 and a dual record of 5-1. So far this season, he has made appearances on courts No. 3 and No. 4.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow the Tigers on X, Instagram, and Facebook @LSUTennis