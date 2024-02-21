LSU Women's Golf Team Jumps To No. 4 In National Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team off defending their team championship in the Moon Golf Invitational on Tuesday, jumped six spots to No. 4 in the weekly update of the Scoreboard Power by Clippd NCAA golf performance rankings.

LSU’s average weighted points for the season is 85.90 which moved the Tigers to fourth and the top SEC team in the rankings after a tournament win against a field that feature several of the top 20 teams in the country in the 17-team field.

Stanford is the No. 1 team at 102.16, followed by Wake Forest at 97.78 and UCLA at 86.00. Southern Cal (87.87) rounds out the top five with South Carolina (6th-83.94), Arkansas (7th-83.07) and Florida (10th-76.04) the SEC teams in the top 10.

Individually in their rankings, the Tigers have three golfers in the top 50 with graduate student Ingrid Lindblad ranked No. 3; Aine Donegan is at No. 43 after her T2 finish with Lindblad at the Moon Golf; and, Latanna Stone, who also had a top 10 finish, is ranked No. 48.

The rankings are updated each Wednesday of the college golf season.

The Tigers resume play March 4-6 at the nationally-televised Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Rankings

Scoreboard Powered By Clippd

Rank, Team/Events/Record/Weighted Points

1 Stanford/6/31-5-1/102.16

2 Wake Forest/9/49-18-3/97.78

3 UCLA/6/43-12-2/86.00

4 LSU/6/76-12-0/85.90

5 Southern Cal/8/45-14-1/85.87

6 South Carolina/7/47-9-1/83.94

7 Arkansas/5/35-16-0/83.07

8 Texas/6/34-16-3/82.57

9 Oregon/6/50-16-1/76.04

10 Florida/6/55-11-1/74.62

Other SEC Teams in Top 25

11 Auburn/6/64-25-2/68.92

13 Ole Miss/6/64-26-0/68.39

14 Texas A&M/8/37-21-2/67.21

22 Vanderbilt/7/57-12-0/56.88