Week Two National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is ranked inside the top 10 in all four major polls in week two of the 2024 national rankings.

The Tigers rank No. 6 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. LSU is also ranked No. 6 in the D1Softball and Softball America polls.

LSU moves into the top 10 in the NFCA and the USA Softball Poll for the first time since Feb. 16, 2021.

The Tigers are coming off a 3-0 weekend at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., highlighted by back-to-back walk-off victories against then No. 22 Northwestern and No. 6/8 Oklahoma State. The win over Oklahoma State was LSU’s first top-10 victory since knocking off No. 9 Florida, 9-1 on April 29, 2022.

LSU hosts the Tiger Classic Feb. 22-25 at Tiger Park, featuring five games against Boise State (twice), Houston (twice) and Austin Peay, respectively.

