Carson Paul Qualifies For Consolation Final On Day One at SECs

AUBURN, Ala. – LSU diver Carson Paul competed in the one-meter consolation final Monday as the Tigers kicked off the 2024 SEC Championships inside the James E. Martin Aquatics Center with the one-meter and women’s team event.

Paul’s performance in the one-meter springboard prelims peaked in the top spot, but he finished in the ninth spot to garner the top seed in the consolation final. Paul closed the consolation final by placing third with a score of 321.25. Zayne Danielewicz placed 30th with a score of 216.35 and Thomas Dowling claimed 32nd with a score of 188.85.

The women’s diving squad competed in a team event and won the event with a score of 322.30.

All meet information, including schedules, tickets, heat sheets/results, streaming links, parking, and fan policies, can be found on the 2024 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships Central page.

Every session of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+, and fans can follow along with live results by using the Meet Mobile app.

Here’s the daily schedule along with watch links:

EVENT SCHEDULE (CST)

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Prelims at 11 a.m. (Watch Live), Finals at 5 p.m. (Watch Live)

Women’s 3-meter

Men’s Team Diving

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Men’s 3-meter

200 Free Relay

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

Thursday, Feb. 22 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Women’s 1-meter

400 IM

100 fly

200 Free

Friday, Feb. 23 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Men’s Platform

200 Fly

100 Back

100 Breast

400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Women’s Platform

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

400 Free Relay