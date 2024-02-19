Carson Paul Qualifies For Consolation Final On Day One at SECs
AUBURN, Ala. – LSU diver Carson Paul competed in the one-meter consolation final Monday as the Tigers kicked off the 2024 SEC Championships inside the James E. Martin Aquatics Center with the one-meter and women’s team event.
Paul’s performance in the one-meter springboard prelims peaked in the top spot, but he finished in the ninth spot to garner the top seed in the consolation final. Paul closed the consolation final by placing third with a score of 321.25. Zayne Danielewicz placed 30th with a score of 216.35 and Thomas Dowling claimed 32nd with a score of 188.85.
The women’s diving squad competed in a team event and won the event with a score of 322.30.
All meet information, including schedules, tickets, heat sheets/results, streaming links, parking, and fan policies, can be found on the 2024 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships Central page.
Every session of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+, and fans can follow along with live results by using the Meet Mobile app.
Here’s the daily schedule along with watch links:
EVENT SCHEDULE (CST)
Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Prelims at 11 a.m. (Watch Live), Finals at 5 p.m. (Watch Live)
Women’s 3-meter
Men’s Team Diving
200 Medley Relay
800 Free Relay
Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
Men’s 3-meter
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
Thursday, Feb. 22 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
Women’s 1-meter
400 IM
100 fly
200 Free
Friday, Feb. 23 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
Men’s Platform
200 Fly
100 Back
100 Breast
400 Medley Relay
Saturday, Feb. 24 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)
Women’s Platform
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
400 Free Relay