LSU Women’s Tennis Falls at SMU, 4-1

Dallas, Texas – The LSU women’s tennis team (6-2) dropped its second match of the 2024 dual season on Sunday afternoon after being defeated by the SMU Mustangs (4-4) by a score of 4-1 at the Altec / Styslinger Tennis Complex.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Credit to SMU for a strong day of play,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “We had countless opportunities in both doubles and singles today, we just couldn’t take them. I did love the spirit that our ladies showed today, we just need to keep working on how we apply that energy regardless of how the match is swinging. We’ll continue to get better in practice this week and can’t wait to be back in front of our fans next Sunday against TCU.”

Doubles Results

The Mustangs opened the match on the front foot and struck first in doubles as Taylor Johnson and Lana Mavor defeated Anita Sahdiieva and Kenna Erickson by a score of 6-4 at the No. 1 doubles court.

SMU clinched the doubles point at the No. 2 court, where Caroline McGinley and Maja Makoric narrowly took down Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers by a score of 6-4.

Singles Results

The host school carried momentum into singles play and struck first to take a 2-0 lead in the match. At the No. 2 court, Johnson took down Dekkers by a score of 6-2, 6-0.

LSU’s lone point of the afternoon came from the No. 5 court, where Maya Tahan defeated Makoric in straight sets. Tahan only dropped one game in the first set and won, 6-1. The second set was another strong display from the LSU Tiger as she won 6-2 and cut SMU’s lead on the day to 2-1. Individually, Tahan’s win was her fifth singles win of the dual season, which is tied for the second highest on the team.

SMU took a 3-1 lead after Drew Morris defeated Teixidó Garcia in three sets at the No. 1 singles court. Teixidó Garcia claimed the first set by a score of 6-2 before Morris replied with a 6-3 win of her own in the second set to extend the match. The third set saw Morris take an early lead and not drop it as she won 6-3 to claim her court and hand Teixidó Garcia her first singles defeat in dual play this season.

The Mustangs clinched a 4-1 match victory at the No. 6 court as Caroline McGinley defeated Erickson in three sets. McGinley claimed set one, 6-2, but Erickson battled back in the second set and narrowly edged a 7-5 win to force a decisive third set. The third set was a tight affair between the two as they swapped leads early on, but it was McGinley who went on to claim a 6-4 win and secure that final fourth point for the home team.

Up Next

LSU will host the TCU Horned Frogs at noon CT on Sunday, February 25 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

SMU vs. LSU

Feb 18, 2024

Altec / Styslinger Tennis Complex



SMU 4, LSU 1

Singles

Drew Morris (SMU) def. Aran Teixidó Garcia (LSU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 Taylor Johnson (SMU) def. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-2, 6-0 Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Hadley Doyle (SMU) 6-3, 3-6, 1-2, unfinished Gaby Rivera (LSU) vs. Lana Mavor (SMU) 4-6, 7-5, 2-2, unfinished Maya Tahan (LSU) def. Maja Makoric (SMU) 6-1, 6-2 Caroline McGinley (SMU) def. Kenna Erickson (LSU) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Doubles

Taylor Johnson/Lana Mavor (SMU) def. Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-4 Caroline McGinley/Maya Makoric (SMU) def. Florentine Dekkers/Aran Teixido Garcia (LSU) 6-4 Gaby Rivera/Maya Tahan (LSU) vs. Hadley Doyle/Drew Morris (SMU) 3-4, unfinished

Match Notes:

SMU 4-4

LSU 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (2,5,1,6)