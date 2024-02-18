LSU Ready For 2024 SEC Championships Set To Begin Monday

AUBURN, Ala. – LSU swimming and diving is set to compete in the 2024 SEC Championships at James E. Martin Aquatics Center on Feb. 19-24.

All meet information, including schedules, tickets, heat sheets/results, streaming links, parking, and fan policies, can be found on the 2024 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships Central page.

Every session of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+, and fans can follow along with live results by using the Meet Mobile app.

Here’s the daily schedule along with watch links:

EVENT SCHEDULE (CST)

Monday, Feb. 19 – Prelims at 11 a.m. (Watch Live), Finals at 4:20 p.m. (Watch Live)

Men’s 1-meter

Women’s Team Diving

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – Prelims at 11 a.m. (Watch Live), Finals at 5 p.m. (Watch Live)

Women’s 3-meter

Men’s Team Diving

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Men’s 3-meter

200 Free Relay

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

Thursday, Feb. 22 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Women’s 1-meter

400 IM

100 fly

200 Free

Friday, Feb. 23 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Men’s Platform

200 Fly

100 Back

100 Breast

400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Prelims at 9:30 a.m. (Watch Live) | Finals at 5:30 p.m. (Watch Live)

Women’s Platform

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

400 Free Relay

Heading into the 2024 edition of the SEC Championships, LSU has seen great success under third-year head coach Rick Bishop. Last season, in 2023, the Tigers collected 11 medals, including eight golds. Led by Maggie MacNeil who had three individual gold medals and two relay gold medals, five current team members contributed to the medal count.

Katarina Milutinovich and Michaela de Villiers competed in the relay winners where LSU won both the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle. Ella Varga won the 200-yard backstroke as a freshman and Jenna Bridges won the 200-yard butterfly. On the diving side, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant won on the tower for the first time in LSU history since Cassie Weil in 2015.

LSU looks to improve on last season’s performance and continue to race well and dive effectively.