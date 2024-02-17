Purple Takes Victory in Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball team hosted its annual Purple vs. Gold scrimmage Saturday morning, with the Purple team winning, 4-2.

“Today was good,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It was a little cool, but we see this a lot when we play, so I was glad to be able to get out in it. And anything better than this will just help us be a little more energized and a little more excited. But overall, I am really proud of the effort that was put in and the competition. They definitely rose to the challenge of actually being in a competitive environment, putting on the jerseys, and playing in front of a pretty reasonable crowd of brave fans that came out and brought their blankets and made a lot of noise. That was a lot of fun. It was a really good day and an important day for us, and now we get to turn our attention to competing against someone else.”

The Tigers saw action from 24 players during the scrimmage as they played five rounds, rotating partners as the coaches are looking to find their winning lineup.

The scrimmage was the final in program competition before LSU officially starts its season on February 24–25 at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas. The Sandy Tigs will face No. 4 TCU, No. 15 Washington, Houston Christian and Central Arkansas.

The Tigers host their first home tournament, the Tiger Beach Challenge, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium on March 2-3.