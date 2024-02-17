No. 12 LSU Posts Consecutive Walk-Off Victories, Beats No. 6 Oklahoma St., 7-6

Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s 4 p.m. CT game against No. 5 Washington and Sunday’s 11:30 a.m. CT game against Minnesota was canceled and will not be made up.

CLEARWATER, Fla. – LSU’s Hannah Carson laced an infield single on an 0-2 pitch to drive in the game-winning run, securing No. 12 LSU’s second walk-off victory in as many games, besting No. 6/8 Oklahoma State, 7-6, at the Clearwater Invitational on Saturday morning.

LSU Head Coach Beth Torina recorded her 500th win at LSU with the victory and became the second coach in program history to reach 500 wins. Torina is now 27 wins away from passing LSU Hall of Fame Coach Yvette Girouard (526-171-1) as the program’s most winningest coach.

Congratulations to Head Coach Beth Torina on reaching 500 wins at LSU! Coach Torina is the second head coach in program history to reach 500 or more wins!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/L2s2pO6My6 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 17, 2024

After shutting down Oklahoma State’s (6-2) batters in four consecutive innings, LSU (8-0) got a leadoff single by Taylor Pleasants in the bottom of the seventh and was pinch-ran for by Maia Townsend. Raeleen Gutierrez moved the runner over to second on a ground out, and Ali Newland drew a walk to put two runners on with one out. Townsend and Newland moved into scoring positions on a wild pitch, and McKenzie Redoutey loaded the bags with a walk. Facing an 0-2 count, Carson squared up the pitch that ricocheted off the third baseman’s glove, scoring Townsend and Newland for the club’s second walk-off of the weekend.

The Tigers’ walk-off victory marks the first time since 2011 that LSU posted back-to-back walk-off victories, dating back to the first two games of the series against No.1 Alabama in 2011.

Carson led a trio of Tigers with two hits, including Pleasants (2-for-3) and Ciara Briggs (2-for-4), and matched Gutierrez with two RBIs in the win.

LSU’s Sydney Berzon (3-0) threw her second complete game of the season, registering five strikeouts, and gave up 11 hits and three walks.

Oklahoma State’s Lexi Kilfoyl (3-2) was credited the loss after giving up two hits and two runs in 0.2 innings. Kyra Aycock started and had two strikeouts, with five runs on four hits in 1.2 innings pitched, and Ivy Rosenberry threw 4.0 frames with two strikeouts and gave up four hits.

For the third consecutive game, the Tigers played from behind, suffering an early deficit to a solo shot by the Cowgirls in the first inning. LSU reeled off five runs in the first two innings, beginning with a two-run shot from Gutierrez in the bottom half of the first, and a three-run second inning featuring RBI doubles from Karli Petty and Briggs, and a sacrifice fly from Danieca Coffey.

The Cowgirls responded with a five-run third inning to take a 6-5 lead but were shut out by the LSU defense for the remaining four innings, highlighted by a 5-3 double play with bases loaded in the sixth inning to hold off the threat.

Berzon retired the side in the seventh to put the bat in the LSU offense’s hand to seal the game.

