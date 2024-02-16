Track & Field Records 12 Personal Bests, Wins Nine Events at LSU Twilight

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team closed out their final home meet of the indoor season on Friday at the LSU Twilight hosted at Carl Maddox Field House.

Sophomore Brianna Lyston cruised to wins in both the 60-meter semifinals and final. In the heats of the semis Lyston clocked an easy-going 7.22 seconds. She followed that time up with 7.17 seconds, .10 off of her nation-leading and LSU-record time of 7.07 seconds in her last time out running the 60m.

On the men’s side Godson Oghenebrume won the 60-meter final with a time of 6.65 seconds, which is .01 off of his season-best 6.64 last weekend. He started the day off with 6.76 in the semifinals, and will be looking to reach his PR of 6.58 at the SEC Indoor Championships next week in Fayetteville, Ark.

The men’s and women’s hurdle squad put the work in on Friday as they swept both event titles. Jahiem Stern took gold on the men’s side with a time of 7.73 seconds, tying his PR and LSU performance list No. 8 time. Leah Phillips cruised with ease to a win on the women’s side with a time of 8.12 seconds after also winning the semifinals.

Kameron Aime has set indoor personal-best heights in back-to-back meets now for pole vault after reaching a height of 5.21 meters (17’ 1”) in Baton Rouge today. The next closest vaulter today only reached a height of 4.76 meters (15’ 7.25”) behind Aime.

Freshman Taylor Fingers earned her first collegiate win in triple jump on Friday. The Arlington, Texas, native claimed the event with a leap of 12.72 meters (41’ 8.75”) on her third attempt of the day. She currently holds a PR of 12.90 meters (42’ 4”) from the Corky Classic close to a month ago.

In women’s long jump Morgan Smalls claimed her fourth win of the indoor season. Smalls leapt out to a distance of 6.14 meters (20’ 1.75”) to claim it, and would’ve won with five of her six jumps on the afternoon.

Personal Bests

Ambria Langley threw a PR of 46’ 4.75” in weight throw.

Jevan Parara threw a PR of 66’ 5.25” in weight throw.

Svenya Stoyanoff ran a PR of 5:07.36 in the mile.

Carly Nicholson ran a PR of 5:09.61 in the mile.

Hugh Carlson ran a PR of 4:19.24 in the mile.

Leah Acosta threw a PR of 44’ 8.75” in shot put.

Sydney Clemens ran a PR of 8.21 in the 60m.

Jaden James threw a PR of 42’ 4” in shot put.

Praise Djoma jumped a new PR of 40’ 5” in triple jump.

Isiah Travis won the 800m with a PR of 1:52.15.

Isaac Onuoha jumped a new PR and the No. 9 height on the LSU performance list of 6’ 11.5” in high jump.

Up Next

LSU will be running their women’s DMR and men’s 4×400-meter relay at the Notre Dame Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Ind., tomorrow.

