Theresa Plaisance To Be Honored As SEC Legend At SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Theresa Plaisance, who played at LSU from 2010-14, will be honored at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as this year’s LSU SEC legend.

Plaisance will be recognized at halftime of LSU’s first game in Greenville, South Carolina at the SEC Tournament which goes from March 6-10.

One of the most versatile forwards in program history, Plaisance scored 1293 points (No. 23 in LSU history), grabbed 637 rebounds (No. 18 in LSU history), and had 147 blocks (No. 5 in LSU history). Plaisance produced 65 double-figure scoring games, 18 double-figure rebound contests and 17 double-doubles. Every season of her college career she upped her production.

After averaging 2.5 points per game as a sophomore, as a junior she led the SEC in scoring (17.0 ppg) and ranked No. 4 in the conference with 8.3 rebounds per game to go with 85 blocks, earning honorable mention WBCA All-America. In her senior season Plaisance was a midseason finalist for the Wooden Award as she produced 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, becoming the first Tiger since Sylvia Fowles to average 15+ points and 7+ rebounds per game.

Plaisance still holds a tie of the LSU single-game block record with nine at Alabama as a senior. She was a two-time All-SEC First Team and helped LSU reach the NCAA Tournament in each of her final three seasons, including a Sweet 16 runs in 2013 and 2014.

Plaisance went on to be elected in the 2014 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock with the 27th overall pick in the third round. In 2022 she won a WNBA Championship and a Commissioner’s Cup with the Las Vegas Aces.