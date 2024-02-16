Beach Set to Host Annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team will host its annual Purple vs. Gold scrimmage on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

“We’ve had a great few weeks of competition, but there’s just something different when you put on the jerseys and have some fans in the stadium,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond to that environment. We’ve made so much progress since this fall, and I can’t wait to see us in full action!”

The scrimmage is the last in program competition before the Sandy Tigs officially start their season next week at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas.

LSU will play five rounds on six courts, with the last round deciding who wins the scrimmage. The players will both rotate courts and partners throughout the matches.

Purple Team:

15 Ellie Shank

10 Parker Bracken

12 Amber Haynes

25 Emily Meyer

9 Skylar Martin

31 Brooke Blutreich

21 Cassidy Chamebrs

24 Tatum Finlason

1 Gracey Campbell

29 Amaya Messier

5 Maddison Meyers

16 Maddie Whittington

Gold Team:

3 Ella Larkin

22 Reilly Allred

11 Gabi Bailey

7 Kate Baker

23 Amelia Taft

26 Yali Ashush

8 Aubrey O’Gorman

6 Forbes Hall

20 Emma Johnson

2 Paige Flickinger

4 Kylie Mueller

19 Emily Mitter