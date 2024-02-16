Beach Set to Host Annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team will host its annual Purple vs. Gold scrimmage on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.
“We’ve had a great few weeks of competition, but there’s just something different when you put on the jerseys and have some fans in the stadium,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond to that environment. We’ve made so much progress since this fall, and I can’t wait to see us in full action!”
The scrimmage is the last in program competition before the Sandy Tigs officially start their season next week at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas.
LSU will play five rounds on six courts, with the last round deciding who wins the scrimmage. The players will both rotate courts and partners throughout the matches.
Purple Team:
15 Ellie Shank
10 Parker Bracken
12 Amber Haynes
25 Emily Meyer
9 Skylar Martin
31 Brooke Blutreich
21 Cassidy Chamebrs
24 Tatum Finlason
1 Gracey Campbell
29 Amaya Messier
5 Maddison Meyers
16 Maddie Whittington
Gold Team:
3 Ella Larkin
22 Reilly Allred
11 Gabi Bailey
7 Kate Baker
23 Amelia Taft
26 Yali Ashush
8 Aubrey O’Gorman
6 Forbes Hall
20 Emma Johnson
2 Paige Flickinger
4 Kylie Mueller
19 Emily Mitter