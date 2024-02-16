LSU Gold
Beach Volleyball

Beach Set to Host Annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team will host its annual Purple vs. Gold scrimmage on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

“We’ve had a great few weeks of competition, but there’s just something different when you put on the jerseys and have some fans in the stadium,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond to that environment. We’ve made so much progress since this fall, and I can’t wait to see us in full action!”

The scrimmage is the last in program competition before the Sandy Tigs officially start their season next week at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas.

LSU will play five rounds on six courts, with the last round deciding who wins the scrimmage. The players will both rotate courts and partners throughout the matches.

Purple Team:

15        Ellie Shank

10        Parker Bracken

12        Amber Haynes

25        Emily Meyer

9          Skylar Martin

31        Brooke Blutreich

21        Cassidy Chamebrs

24        Tatum Finlason

1          Gracey Campbell

29        Amaya Messier

5          Maddison Meyers

16        Maddie Whittington

 

Gold Team:

3          Ella Larkin

22        Reilly Allred

11        Gabi Bailey

7          Kate Baker

23        Amelia Taft

26        Yali Ashush

8          Aubrey O’Gorman

6          Forbes Hall

20        Emma Johnson

2          Paige Flickinger

4          Kylie Mueller

19        Emily Mitter

