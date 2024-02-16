Beach Ranked No. 6 in AVCA Preseason Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 6 in the AVCA Preseason Poll, which was released on Friday.
This ranking for LSU makes it 77 straight Top-10 rankings in the AVCA Polls. Many faces make a return for the Tigers, including AVCA First Team All-American Ellie Shank, Parker Bracken, Ella Larkin, Reilly Allred, and Amber Haynes.
The Tigers will be back in action Saturday as the Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage is hosted at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium at 9 AM CST. LSU will officially open its season at the Third Coast College Classic on February 24–25 as the Tigers play four matches at the Third Coast Volleyball Club in Houston, Texas.
AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH PRESEAON POLL
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|USC (21)
|439
|0-0
|N/A
|2
|UCLA (1)
|412
|0-0
|N/A
|3
|Florida State
|393
|0-0
|N/A
|4
|TCU
|369
|0-0
|N/A
|5
|LMU
|349
|0-0
|N/A
|6
|LSU
|321
|0-0
|N/A
|7
|Stanford
|311
|0-0
|N/A
|8
|California
|297
|0-0
|N/A
|9
|Hawai’i
|247
|0-0
|N/A
|10
|Long Beach State
|246
|0-0
|N/A
|11
|FAU
|202
|0-0
|N/A
|12
|Georgia State
|172
|0-0
|N/A
|13
|FIU
|166
|0-0
|N/A
|14
|GCU
|160
|0-0
|N/A
|15
|Washington
|143
|0-0
|N/A
|16
|Stetson
|103
|0-0
|N/A
|17
|South Carolina
|89
|0-0
|N/A
|18
|Arizona State
|53
|0-0
|N/A
|19
|Pepperdine
|39
|0-0
|N/A
|20
|Cal Poly
|36
|0-0
|N/A
Others receiving votes: Tulane (29), Arizona (24), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10), Coastal Carolina (3), FGCU (2), North Florida (2), Boise State (1), UT Martin (1) & Texas (1).
Next Poll: Feb. 27