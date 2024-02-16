Beach Ranked No. 6 in AVCA Preseason Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 6 in the AVCA Preseason Poll, which was released on Friday.

This ranking for LSU makes it 77 straight Top-10 rankings in the AVCA Polls. Many faces make a return for the Tigers, including AVCA First Team All-American Ellie Shank, Parker Bracken, Ella Larkin, Reilly Allred, and Amber Haynes.

The Tigers will be back in action Saturday as the Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage is hosted at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium at 9 AM CST. LSU will officially open its season at the Third Coast College Classic on February 24–25 as the Tigers play four matches at the Third Coast Volleyball Club in Houston, Texas.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH PRESEAON POLL

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 USC (21) 439 0-0 N/A 2 UCLA (1) 412 0-0 N/A 3 Florida State 393 0-0 N/A 4 TCU 369 0-0 N/A 5 LMU 349 0-0 N/A 6 LSU 321 0-0 N/A 7 Stanford 311 0-0 N/A 8 California 297 0-0 N/A 9 Hawai’i 247 0-0 N/A 10 Long Beach State 246 0-0 N/A 11 FAU 202 0-0 N/A 12 Georgia State 172 0-0 N/A 13 FIU 166 0-0 N/A 14 GCU 160 0-0 N/A 15 Washington 143 0-0 N/A 16 Stetson 103 0-0 N/A 17 South Carolina 89 0-0 N/A 18 Arizona State 53 0-0 N/A 19 Pepperdine 39 0-0 N/A 20 Cal Poly 36 0-0 N/A

Others receiving votes: Tulane (29), Arizona (24), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10), Coastal Carolina (3), FGCU (2), North Florida (2), Boise State (1), UT Martin (1) & Texas (1).

Next Poll: Feb. 27