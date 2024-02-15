Track & Field Competing in LSU Twilight and Alex Wilson Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will be splitting up this weekend as some will compete at the LSU Twilight at home on Friday, while the rest will go to Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational on Saturday. Neither meets will be streamed this weekend.

LSU will have 49 student-athletes (23 men, 26 women) competing this weekend at the LSU Twilight. The one-day meet on Friday will start at 10 a.m. CT with Leah Acosta and Ambrian Langley competing in weight throw. Running events will start at 1 p.m. with the women’s one mile.

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the LSU Twilight will be Dillard, Houston, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls State, SE Louisiana, TAMU-Commerce, Tulane and others.

LSU will have eight student-athletes (four men, four women) competing this weekend at the Alex Wilson Invitational. The women’s distance-medley relay will kickoff Saturday for LSU at 12:15 p.m., while the men’s 4×400-meter relay will go at 3:15 p.m.

Alongside LSU, teams competing at the Alex Wilson Invitational will be Indiana, Michigan State Notre Dame, NAU, Oklahoma State, TCU and others.

Sophomore Brianna Lyston is returning to the track for the 60 meter where she tied the LSU record of 7.07 seconds last time. The Jamaican will look to continue to improve on her nation-leading time and possibly break her tie with Aleia Hobbs in her second 60-meter race of the season.

The women’s DMR team consisting of Callie Hardy, Lorena Rangel-Batres, Michaela Rose and Garriel White will compete for the first time in Indiana. Last year’s team, that has three of the four members still on the roster, set the record at this meet with a time of 10:56.41.

The LSU men’s sprints and hurdles will be tearing it up this weekend as they go head-to-head for spots in their respective finals.

Myles Thomas heads into tomorrow winning four of his five 60-meter competitions this season, while Godson Oghenebrume only has one 60m under his belt the season, but it was a fast one. Da’Marcus Fleming, who ranks top-10 in LSU history for the 60m, currently holds a season-best time of 6.70@ seconds and will hope to reach his PR of 6.62@ from 2022.

The hurdle duo of Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia have both improved on the all-time LSU performance list this season. Sophia’s new PR of 7.67 seconds ranks fifth in LSU history, while Stern’s time of 7.73@ seconds ranks eighth.

