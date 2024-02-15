LSU Projected As A No. 4 Seed In NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE – LSU was projected as a No. 4 seed in the Albany Regional 2 Thursday night on ESPN2 during the first official top-16 seed projection for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers have five regular season games plus the SEC Tournament remaining before the NCAA Tournament. LSU is 21-4 overall and 8-3 in conference play with a team that scores 90.1 points per game (No. 2 in NCAA). All five of LSU’s starters are averaging in double-figures and both Aneesah Morrow and Angel are tied atop the SEC, both with 15 double-doubles.

Thursday was the first of two top-16 seed reveals. The second one will air on ESPN on February 29. The top 16 overall seeds all have the advantage of hosting first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament. LSU has been a No. 3 seed in both of the past two seasons. Last year LSU became the third No. 3 seed to go on and win the national championship.