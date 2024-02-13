Week One National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU increased in the four national rankings after the 2024 opening weekend. LSU ranks No. 12 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and improved to No. 9 in the D1Softball Poll and No. 11 in the Softball America Poll.

The Tigers increased two places in the NFCA Poll and three in the USA Softball publication. LSU had its most significant jump of eight spots in the D1Softball Poll and moved up one spot in the Softball America Poll.

LSU opened the 2024 season with five consecutive shutouts for the first time in program history since 2000. Five players logged complete game shutouts as the LSU pitching staff registered 29 strikeouts and gave up 11 hits, 11 walks and a .112 opposing batting average in 29.0 innings. The Tigers lead the SEC in opposing batting average and are one of two programs that logged five consecutive shutouts last weekend (Southeastern Louisiana).

Offensively, LSU totaled a .370 batting average and accounted for 47 runs and 44 RBIs, leading the SEC. The Tigers registered five home runs on the weekend and had 11 total extra-base hits, including four doubles and two triples.

LSU will play five games at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational presented by EvoShield, including three against nationally ranked opponents.

