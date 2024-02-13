Morrow and Reese On Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Watchlist

ATLANTA – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese were on Tuesday’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason watchlist.

Morrow and Reese make for a fierce post duo for the Tigers. They both have an SEC leading 15 double-doubles this season, tied for No. 6 in the nation. They are also both on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist.

Reese, who is averaging 19.5 points (No. 2 in SEC, No. 28 in NCAA) and 12.6 rebounds (No. 1 in SEC, No. 2 in NCAA) per game, was named SEC Player Player of the Week earlier Tuesday for the 10th time in two seasons. She has seven games this season with at least 15 rebounds and has recorded 15+ points in all seven of those games. She has four games with 20+ points and 15+ rebounds, including on Sunday against Alabama with 27 points, 19 rebounds and six assists. That was her third 25-15-5 game at LSU; not other women’s basketball star over the past 25 season has had multiple 25-15-5 games. She has scored in double-figures in all 57 of her LSU games.

Morrow is averaging 17.3 points (No. 7 in SEC) and 9.9 rebounds per game (No. 4 in SEC, No. 28 in NCAA). Her versatile play has helped LSU space the floor and run an efficient offense. Morrow has seven games this season with 20+ points and four games with 15+ rebounds. Prior to Sunday’s game with nine points against Alabama, Morrow had scored in double figures in 23 consecutive games. Morrow has been a defensive pest with 2.9 steals per game (No. 3 in SEC, No. 15 in NCAA). She has recorded 5+ steals in six games, including in three of the past four games.