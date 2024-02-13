LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Cross Country

LSU Signs Salt Lake Community College Distance Runner Emerald Kehr

by Braydin Sik
+0
LSU Signs Salt Lake Community College Distance Runner Emerald Kehr

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are signing Salt Lake Community College distance runner Emerald Kehr, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

Kehr will join a stacked women’s distance class of 2024 that includes six freshmen additions in Maddie Gump, Jenna Key, Ahry Comer, Anna Pierce, Yuya Sawada, and Taylor Tarpley. She is currently a freshman at SLCC located in her hometown Salt Lake City, Utah.

“LSU is the best fit for me,” said Kehr. “I love everything about the program and I am looking forward to training with and being coached by the best.”

In her current indoor track season with SLCC, Kehr has recorded times of 4:58.61 in the mile and 9:55.38 in the 3000 meter. She currently ranks top five in the NJCAA for the mile, 3000m, and the 4×800-meter relay this season.

At the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in November Kehr finished second with a collegiate personal-best time of 17:35.4 in the 5k to help her team claim a national championship. She also recorded a 6k personal best of 21:01.8 at the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational a month prior.

While attending West High prior to college, Kehr held personal-best times of 2:20.00 in the 800m, 4:56.91 in the 1600 meter, 11:33.87 in the 3200 meter, and 18:28.70 in the 5000 meter (XC).

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

LSU Adds Distance Runner Taylor Tarpley to Class of 2024 Signees

LSU Adds Distance Runner Taylor Tarpley to Class of 2024 Signees

LSU Adds West Virginia State Cross Country Champion Maddie Gump

LSU Adds West Virginia State Cross Country Champion Maddie Gump

Ella Chesnut and Women’s Cross-Country Team Named USTFCCCA All-Academic

Ella Chesnut and Women’s Cross-Country Team Named USTFCCCA All-Academic