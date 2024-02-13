LSU Signs Salt Lake Community College Distance Runner Emerald Kehr

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are signing Salt Lake Community College distance runner Emerald Kehr, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

Kehr will join a stacked women’s distance class of 2024 that includes six freshmen additions in Maddie Gump, Jenna Key, Ahry Comer, Anna Pierce, Yuya Sawada, and Taylor Tarpley. She is currently a freshman at SLCC located in her hometown Salt Lake City, Utah.

“LSU is the best fit for me,” said Kehr. “I love everything about the program and I am looking forward to training with and being coached by the best.”

In her current indoor track season with SLCC, Kehr has recorded times of 4:58.61 in the mile and 9:55.38 in the 3000 meter. She currently ranks top five in the NJCAA for the mile, 3000m, and the 4×800-meter relay this season.

At the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in November Kehr finished second with a collegiate personal-best time of 17:35.4 in the 5k to help her team claim a national championship. She also recorded a 6k personal best of 21:01.8 at the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational a month prior.

While attending West High prior to college, Kehr held personal-best times of 2:20.00 in the 800m, 4:56.91 in the 1600 meter, 11:33.87 in the 3200 meter, and 18:28.70 in the 5000 meter (XC).

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.