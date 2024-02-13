Dr. Chris Kees Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Chris Kees was recognized with the Worley Professor of Excellence Award on Feb. 3, 2024, during the LSU versus Arkansas men’s basketball game. The recognition was presented by Daniel Loup, Vice President of Operations at Worley Baton Rouge, and Walt Holliday, Executive Director at the Cox Communication Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Kees is an associate professor and a joint faculty member in the LSU Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering along with the LSU Center for Computation and Technology. His research focuses on understanding coastal and riverine processes through mathematical modeling, specifically how to use these processes for solving coastal engineering problems to achieve safe and sustainable coastal communities. In 2023, he became the director of the LSU Coastal Ecosystem Design Studio where it is sought to conduct interdisciplinary problems in coastal ecosystems through advanced science, engineering, design, and policy.

“I love working with LSU engineering undergraduates and look forward to seeing our graduates go out into the world and solve the most challenging problems of our day,” said Dr. Kees. “My proudest moments as a professor at LSU have been watching our students (and athletes!) receive honors for their excellence. I believe a degree from the department of civil and environmental engineering can take you anywhere.”

Worley helps customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemical and resource needs – and believes in the power of education to meet the world’s pressing challenges. As the presenting sponsor of the Professor Of Excellence Program at LSU, Worley is investing in the leaders of tomorrow who will help us all to create innovative solutions for generations to come with the goal of delivering a more sustainable world.

“Congratulations to Dr. Kees for being named a Worley Professor of Excellence,” said Garrett Altier, Director of Sales at LSU Sports Properties. “Dr. Kees is a wonderful representation of the outstanding faculty here at LSU. Kees’ dedication to higher education, his students, and the LSU community is commendable, and make him a superb choice to be a Worley Professor of Excellence. LSU Athletics is proud to partner with an exceptional company like Worley to honor our faculty. On behalf of LSU Athletics, thank you to Dr. Kees and to Worley for your commitment to LSU!”