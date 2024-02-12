LSU Adds Distance Runner Taylor Tarpley to Class of 2024 Signees

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are welcoming distance runner Taylor Tarpley, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Tarpley will join a very-stacked distance/middle-distance class of 2024 that already includes multiple new additions in Maddie Gump, Jenna Key, Ahry Comer, Anna Pierce and Yuya Sawada.

“I chose LSU because I felt at home on my visit and I could see a future on the team,” said Tarpley. “I am so excited to be surrounded by such talented athletes, and to be able to call them my teammates.”

The Peachtree City, Ga., native was a top-10 finisher at the GHSA 4A State Cross-Country Championships this past year, helping her team to a sixth-place finish. Prior to the meet she claimed a Region 4A individual title and was crowned the Region 4A Runner of the Year after clocking a time of 19:14.02 in the 5k.

With a season left in her track career, Tarpley holds personal-best times of 2:23.38 in the 800m, 5:04.25 in the 1600 meter, 11:17.48 in the 3200 meter (XC), and 18:50.03 in the 5000 meter (XC).

