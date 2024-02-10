Track & Field Records 13 New Personal Bests in Boston and Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team wrapped the final meet day of their weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational and the Tyson Invitational on Saturday.

The highlight of the day came from Da’Marcus Fleming as he claimed the 200-meter Tyson Invitational title. Fleming was able to clock a new indoor personal-best time of 20.74 seconds, shaving .08 seconds off his previous best of 20.82. The time is only .04 off of the No. 10 200m time in LSU performance-list history of 20.70 seconds held by Correion Mosby (’18).

Sophomore Myles Thomas also finished top 10 in the 200m along with Fleming. He recorded a new PR of 21.10 seconds to win his heat. Thomas’s time shaved .12 seconds off of his previous best (21.22) from last indoor season.

John Meyer in his second meet back this season finished second overall in shot put. The Lockport, Ill., native reached a day’s best distance of 18.71 meters (61’ 4.75”) on his third lob of the afternoon. Meyer went on to skip the finals, holding his second-place finish throughout.

The women’s 4×400-meter relay team consisting of Leah Phillips, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Garriel White, and Shani’a Bellamy won their heat and took second overall. Onojuvwevwo’s speedy-fast leg led the Tigers with a 400-meter split of 52.47 seconds to comeback after falling behind the first leg. The Tigers still hold a season-best time of 3:31.26.

Closing out the day for the Tigers was the men’s one mile over in Boston at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Freshman Rhen Langley clocked the No. 9 time in LSU performance-list history with his time of 4:04.65. His time shaved over seven second off of his previous PR of 4:11.87.

Rob Buisson ran a PR of 8:28.47 in the 3000m.

Tyler Stevens ran a PR of 8:33.85 in the 3000m.

Casey Goetschel ran a PR of 8:35.01 in the 3000m.

Mats Swanson ran a PR of 1:52.04 in the 800m.

Dyllon Nimmers ran a PR of 1:52.07 in the 800m.

Isiah Travis ran a PR of 1:53.48 in the 800m.

Praise Djoma jumped a PR of 39’ 11.35” in triple jump.

Sydney Clemens ran a PR of 24.83 in the 200m.

Aniyah Bigam ran a PR of 23.46 in the 200m.

Louis Rudge ran a PR of 21.97 in the 200m.

LSU will be heading home for the LSU Twilight on February 16, their last regular season meet of the indoor season, before heading back to Arkansas for the SEC Championships February 23-24.

