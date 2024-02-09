Rose Rewrites Her LSU Record in the 800 Meter, No. 2 in Collegiate History

BOSTON – The LSU track and field team wrapped up day one of the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted at the Boston University Track Center and the Tyson Invitational hosted at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.

To no one’s surprise, Michaela Rose is already on a pace that no one in collegiate history has reached to start a season.

The Suffolk, Va., native went 1:59.49 in her season-opening 800-meter performance at the Valentine Invitational in Boston for the fastest season-opening time in collegiate history. Her time is only second in collegiate history to 2021 Bowerman award winner, Athing Mu, who recorded a time of 1:58.40. Her first indoor sub-two-minute time rewrote her LSU previous record of 2:00.18 and ranks first in the nation and fourth in the world.

Less than a month ago Rose set the 600-yard collegiate record of 1:16.76 at the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas. That took down a 41-year-old CR previously held by Tennessee legend Delisa Walton. She is well on pace to claiming another SEC and NCAA title, and hopefully the 2024 Bowerman trophy to cap the year off.

Lorena Rangel-Batres continued the LSU record-setting performances after rewriting her previous record in the mile.

The San Luis Potosí, Mexico, native held a previous best of 4:37.84, which she set in her last meet out at the Razorback Invitational. Rangel-Batres was able to shave over a second off of the time of 4:37.84, shaving it down to a time of 4:36.79 on Friday.

A few moments later Callie Hardy was able to make her way into the LSU performance-list top 10 with a time of 4:42.37. Her time shaved over six seconds off her previous PR of 4:48.60 and ranks her as the seventh-best performer in LSU history.

In her first career indoor 5000m race, Ella Chesnut stormed to an LSU-record time of 16:08.34. Heading into the race Chesnut held an overall 5000m PR of 16:26.87 from last year’s outdoor season. The new LSU record replaces Laura Carleton’s time of 16:11.58 from 2013.

Gwyneth Hughes got the day started for the Tigers in Boston with a crack at the women’s 5000 meter. Hughes was able to cook up a time of 17:01.53, which ranks fifth in LSU performance-list history.

Junior Sophie Martin was the last Tiger to take on the indoor 5000m in Boston on Friday. Martin finished with a new PR of 16:08.34 in the event, good enough for sixth on the all-time LSU-performance list.

Senior Morgan Smalls took it to long jump at the Tyson Invitational, finishing in first with a new season-best distance of 6.40 meters (21’ 0”) on her second jump of the afternoon. Smalls would’ve placed first with her fifth jump of the day of 6.33 meters (20’ 9.25”) also.

Myles Thomas has now won four of his last five 60-meter races, after taking the win in the Tyson Invitational. The transfer from Arkansas State clocked a time of 6.62 seconds, which is his third fastest time of the season. He still holds a season-best time of 6.61 seconds from the Corky Classic and the LSU Purple Tiger.

Netherlands native Matthew Sophia was the last to clock a top-10 time in LSU history at the Tyson Invitational. Sophia originally ran a time of 7.71 seconds in the prelims to time qualify or the final. He then went on to finish first among collegiate athletes and third overall in the final with a new PR of 7.67 seconds, which ranks fifth in LSU history.

Katie Johnson ran a PR of 2:11.78 in the 800m.

Kameron Aime set a PR of 16’ 11.5” in pole vault.

Luke Witte threw a PR of 73’ 2” in weight throw, which ranks third in LSU PL history.

Garriel White ran a PR of 52.62 in the 400m, which ranks ninth in LSU PL history.

Shakeem McKay ran a PR of 47.46 in the 400m.

Ambria Langley threw a PR of 45’ 9.25” in weight throw.

Sydney Clemens ran a PR of 8.27 in the 60mh.

Montana Monk ran a PR of 4:50.56 in the mile.

Aniyah Bigam ran a PR of 7.36 in the 60m.

LSU is set to finish out the Tyson Invitational and David Hemery Valentine Invitational tomorrow before returning for one last regular season meet in Baton Rouge.

