LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

The Climb | Season Two, Episode 3: Identity

Watch Now on Gold Try Gold Free +0
The Climb | Season Two, Episode 3: Identity

Following a challenging road encounter against the Missouri Tigers, the LSU Gymnastics team regroups and returns home, determined to rediscover their essence. In a pivotal meeting, the team reflects, reconnects, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Their resilience shines as they face off against Arkansas, culminating in a historic performance, and more importantly, a defining display of the identity of the team.

Related Stories

Gymnastics Faces No. 19 Georgia On The Road

Gymnastics Faces No. 19 Georgia On The Road

Bryant, McClain Notch Two SEC Awards

Bryant, McClain Notch Two SEC Awards

2024 SEC Gymnastics Championships Tickets On Sale

2024 SEC Gymnastics Championships Tickets On Sale