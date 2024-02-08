The Climb | Season Two, Episode 3: Identity

Following a challenging road encounter against the Missouri Tigers, the LSU Gymnastics team regroups and returns home, determined to rediscover their essence. In a pivotal meeting, the team reflects, reconnects, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Their resilience shines as they face off against Arkansas, culminating in a historic performance, and more importantly, a defining display of the identity of the team.

