Godson Oghenebrume Receiving Votes on The Bowerman Mid-Indoor Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Men’s February Watch List on Thursday, this is the first update of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Godson Oghenebrume started the year on the preseason edition of the most prestigious watch list in collegiate track and field, but in the first update edition is now receiving votes.

The fastest-returning sprinter in collegiate track and field hasn’t had many chances this indoor season to show his speed. He currently holds a 200-meter season-best time of 21.47@ seconds from the Corky Classic, but has been unable to clock a 60-meter time so far this season where he specializes.

During the 2023 indoor and outdoor seasons Oghenebrume solidified himself as one of the top sprinters in the world during his historic-collegiate campaign. The junior racked up bronze across the 60m dash at the SEC Indoor Championships after running 6.58, the third-fastest time in LSU performance-list history, just weeks prior at the LSU Twilight.

Outdoors was when the Ughelli, Nigeria, native really showed his potential with the Tigers. At the NCAA Outdoor Championships Oghenebrume finished with silver in the 100-meter finals with the second-fastest time in LSU performance list history of 9.90 seconds, just .01 from the record set by Olympic sprinter Richard “Torpedo” Thompson. The time of 9.90 was his fourth sub-10 second time of the season and ranked third in Nigerian history, seventh in African history, and seventh in NCAA history. Prior to the NCAA Championships, Oghenebrume finished first to take gold in the 100m at the SEC Outdoor Championships with a time of 10.04 seconds.

The next men’s and women’s editions of The Bowerman Watch List will be released February 28-29. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.