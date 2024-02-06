Men's Tennis Set To Face Tulane

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (6-1) will be facing Tulane (0-2), Wednesday, February 7 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The match between the Tigers and the Green Wave will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU vs. Tulane

Series History

LSU has a record of 35-50 against Tulane. The teams met twice in the 2023 season, once in February and then again in April. In the February match, the Tigers won 6-1. During the match, LSU took the doubles point and had singles wins from Stefan Latinovic, Chen Dong, Welsh Hotard, Julien Penzlin, and George Stoupe. In the April match, the Tigers defeated the Green Wave again, with a score of 4-1. LSU secured the doubles point and had singles wins from Stefan Latinovic, Julien Penzlin, and George Stoupe.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers competed in a double-header this past Sunday against Rice and Nicholls. LSU took on Rice first and won with a score of 6-1. That match was followed by LSU facing Nicholls. The Tigers also won that match with a score of 6-1. LSU Took the doubles point in both matches and had singles wins from Latinovic, Rudy Ceccon, Stoupe, Dong, Penzlin, Aleksi Lofman, Alessio Vasquez, Welsh Hotard, and Ben Koch.

