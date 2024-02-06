LSU Adds West Virginia State Cross Country Champion Maddie Gump

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are welcoming distance runner Maddie Gump, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

The Morgantown, W.V., native will continue among the many additions arriving in 2024 for the Tigers distance crew.

“I chose LSU because the team culture is something that is truly special and it is definitely something that I want to be a part of,” said Gump. “I also have a great connection with all of the coaches and I know that they will be able to help me achieve my goals.”

Gump won the individual-state title at West Virginia’s WVSSAC 3A Cross Country State Championships during the 2023 cross-country season. The talented-distance runner claimed the title with a time of 18:28.47, and led five of her teammates to top-12 finishes for Morgantown to claim their fourth-consecutive state championship.

With a season left in her track career, Gump holds personal-best times of 5:07 in the 1600 meter, 10:58 in the 3200 meter, and 18:22 in the 5000 meter.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.