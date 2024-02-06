2024 SEC Gymnastics Championships Tickets On Sale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced that all-session tickets are now on sale for the 2024 SEC Gymnastics Championship, which will be held on Saturday, March 23 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.

All-session tickets start at $25 each (plus applicable service fees) and provide admission to both sessions of the championship. The rotations will be set up in two sessions, with seeds 5-8 competing in Session I at 2:30 p.m. CT and seeds 1-4 competing in Session II at 7 p.m. CT.

All fans must be in possession of a mobile ticket on their phone or handheld device for admission to the championship. Tickets may be purchased online at SECticketoffice.com.

The Tigers own three SEC Championship titles, with the last time being in 2019 in the Smoothie King Center. LSU took home the conference championship for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019 and has 22 individual SEC Champions in program history as the team gets ready to take the stage in New Orleans this upcoming March.

Since the inaugural NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship in 1982, the SEC has placed at least one team in all 41 championship meets. Programs from the SEC have won 19 NCAA team championships in women’s gymnastics. At the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, three SEC programs competed in the semifinals, with Florida and LSU advancing to the finals.