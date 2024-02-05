The Powerhouse Season 2, Episode 1 To Premiere Feb. 9 On LSU GOLD

BATON ROUGE – The Powerhouse, a Suncoast Emmy-nominated documentary series that gives fans an all-access look at the LSU Baseball program, is returning for its second season to follow the reigning 2023 National Champions led by third-year head coach Jay Johnson.

Fans can sign up here to get first access to The Powerhouse season two premiere. The live premiere will offer an opportunity for all fans to watch the episode for free.

The season two premiere entitled “Recharged,” is scheduled to premiere live at 8:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 9, exclusively on LSU GOLD. Each episode of the second season will follow two players from the 2024 team, including right-handed pitcher Gavin Guidry and catcher/designated hitter Hayden Travinski who are featured in episode one.

The Powerhouse features exclusive interviews with the players and staff and never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage that shows how LSU operates as The Powerhouse of College Baseball.

Coach Jay Johnson went into his second season at the helm of the baseball program with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks of the MLB draft in Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews and battled through the 71-game grind that culminated with the program’s seventh national title. With Skenes, Crews, and nine other members of the 2023 team now chasing their MLB dream, Johnson has once again built a roster possessing the tools to return to Omaha and compete for another national championship.

While maintaining the nation’s leader in RBI a season ago with Tommy White, alongside the winning pitcher in the national title game, Thatcher Hurd, Coach Johnson found key additions who ultimately spearheaded the makeup of the 2024 LSU Baseball team.

LSU opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

ABOUT LSU GOLD: LSU GOLD is an exclusive, on-demand content streaming service premiering that offers unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers year-round – including behind-the-scenes documentary series, in-depth interviews, premium podcasts, and more. To sign up for a free seven-day trial, visit www.LSU.gold/register today.