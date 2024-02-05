LSU Leads With 18 Holes To Play In Puerto Rico; Lindblad Has 69 In Second Round

BATON ROUGE – LSU grad student Ingrid Lindblad fired the low round of the day Monday of 69 in the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic and the Tigers have the lead heading into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

The world’s number 1 ranked amateur had a clean card over the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico with three birdies to move up nine spots to a tie for third in the individual competition after 36 holes to stand at 4-under par 140 after rounds of 71-69.

LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State all posted 1-over par rounds of 289 so the top three all held in the same positions as they were entering the second round with LSU in first at 4-under 572, Texas A&M at 573 and Oklahoma State at 575.

The only two under par rounds came from Arkansas at 3-under 285, moving up five places to fourth at 2-over 578 and Auburn with a 1-under 287 moving to fifth at 3-over 579.

Lindblad, starting from the second hole, birdied the par 5 fifth hole (486 yards) and then for the second straight day birdied the par 3 (157 yards) sixth hole. Lindblad has played those two holes at 5-under for the two rounds combined.

The Swedish star posted her third birdie on the 16th hole of her day, the par 4 (346 yard) 17th hole.

Lindblad is in a group of five at 4-under par 140, two shots behind first-round leader Carla Bernat of Kansas State who is at 6-under 138 after rounds of 67-71. Anna Morgan of Furman moved up a spot to second at 5-under 139 with rounds of 68-71.

On a day when the wind was more difficult and scores went up half a stroke to an average of 74.73, the Tigers counted a two-birdie 73 from Carla Tejedo and a 73 from Aine Donegan. Donegan matched Lindblad’s Sunday feat of an eagle at the par 5 fifth hole.

LSU’s other counting score was a 2-over 74 from freshman Jordan Fischer.

Fischer is in T15 overall after two rounds at even par 144 after rounds of 70 and 74. Tejedo is at 1-over 145 and T19 going 72 and 73 for her first two rounds. Latanna Stone is also T19 at 1-over 145 after shooting 70 and 75.

The Tigers remain the tournament leader at 3-under par on par three holes through two rounds and the leader with 132 pars recorded. LSU made just six birdies on the round and is at 21 total for the two days. Lindblad is the co-leader in par five scoring at 4-under par.

The final round shot gun start with LSU, A&M and Oklahoma State playing together again from holes 1-3 will begin at 5:30 a.m. CT with live scoring at Golfstat.com.

Puerto Rico Classic

Grand Reserve Golf Club – Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 LSU 283-289 – 572 -4

2 Texas A&M 284-289 – 573 -3

3 Oklahoma State 286-289 – 575 -1

4 Arkansas 293-285 – 578 +2

5 Auburn 292-287 – 579 +3

6 Georgia Southern 290-292 – 582 +6

7 Furman 292-291 – 583 +7

8 Purdue 291-294 – 585 +9

9 Kansas State 294-292 – 586 +10

T10 Ole Miss 290-297 – -587 +11

T10 TCU 296-921 – 587 +11

12 Minnesota 293-296 – 5589 +13

13 Mercer 295-308 – 603 +27

14 ULM 306-302 – 608 +32

15 Cincinnati 301-309 – 610 +34

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Carla Bernat, Kansas State 67-71 – 138 -6

2 Anna Moran, Furman 68-71 – 139 -5

T3 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU 71-69 – 140 -4

T3 Isabella McCauley, Minnesota 69-71 – 140 -4

T3 Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M 69-71 – 140 -4

T3 Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State 68-72 – 140 -4

T3 Momo Sugiyama, Purdue 67-73 – 140 -4

LSU Scores

T3 Ingrid Lindblad 71-69 – 140 -4

T15 Jordan Fischer 70-74 – 144 E

T19 Carla Tejedo 72-73 – 145 +1

T19 Latanna Stone 70-75 – 145 +1

T40 Aine Donegan 75-73 – 148 +4

T49 Taylor Riley 73-76 – 149 +5

T54 Elsa Svensson 73-77 – 150 +6

T72 Edit Hertzman 73-81 – 154 +10