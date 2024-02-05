LSU Drops To No. 13 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – After spending 25 straight polls in the AP Top-10, LSU dropped four spots to No. 13 in Monday’s latest ranking.

Before earning a dominant 106-66 win over Florida on Sunday in the PMAC, LSU had dropped back-to-back games against No. 1 South Carolina and at Mississippi State last Monday. It marked just the second time in Coach Kim Mulkey’s first three seasons at LSU that the Tigers have dropped two in a row.

LSU still features one of the most potent lineups in the nation with all five starters averaging in double figures for an offense that ranks No. 2 the country scoring 90.5 points per game. The two losses came sandwiched in between two of LSU’s most dominant wins of the season, a 99-68 win over Arkansas and Sunday’s win over Florida. Both of those victories came when LSU’s defense fueled its offense, showing the team’s potential when the Tigers lock it down on the defensive end of the floor.