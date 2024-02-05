Beach Announces 2024 Match-By-Match Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – With the 2024 season set to begin the last weekend of February, head coach Russell Brock announced the tournament match-by-match schedule for the upcoming season.

The Sandy Tigs will open up the season in Houston, Texas, for the Third Coach Classic. The Tigers will face the University of Washington, Houston Christian, Central Arkansas and TCU on February 23-24.

The following weekend, LSU will be at home at Death Volley for the Tiger Beach Challenge, March 2-3. The Tigers are set to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Houston Christian, Nebraska, North Alabama and Tulane.

The Sandy Tigs will hit the road back-to-back weekends to kick off March and play in Manhattan Beach, California and Tallahassee, Florida. The Tigers will face California, UCLA, LMU and Hawaii while out in California, March 15-15. LSU will face GCU, Jacksonville, South Carolina and FSU, March 23-24, for the CCSA Mid-Season Tournament.

To finish off March, the Tigers will host the first ever Death Volley Invitational, March 29-30, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. LSU will host California, Stanford, USC and UCLA.

The Sandy Tigs head to the peach state April 5-6 to play in the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals tournament. LSU will face Southern Miss, Stetson, Georgia State and Florida Gulf Coast.

To cap off the home schedule, the Tigers will host the Battle on the Bayou, April 12-13. The Sandy Tigs will face Jacksonville, UNO, ULM and Southeastern.

The Tigers finish off the regular season in Columbia, South Carolina for the Plametto Invitational, April 19-18. LSU will face Coastal Carolina, South Carolina, Jacksonville and Georgia State.

LSU will head straight to the CCSA Championships the following weekend, April 26-27. The location is to be determined at this time.

The NCAA Championship tournament will feature the nation’s top 16 teams in Gulf Shores May 3-5. Just like in 2023, the format of this national tournament will be a 16-team, single elimination format, placing it in line with most NCAA Championship formats. The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee will select teams on a national basis rather than be required to select a certain number of teams from each geographical region.