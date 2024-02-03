Track & Field Closed Out Day Two of the New Mexico Classic With Three Wins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field team closed out their final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, hosted by UNM on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Final Results

The Day started for LSU with the men’s 60-meter hurdle duo of Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia going one and two in the prelims. Stern clocked a time of 7.71 seconds, which would convert to 7.73 for altitude and mark a new PR for the Jamaican. Sophia who won his heat and finished second overall, clocked a time of 7.75, which converts to 7.77 in the prelims. The duo went one and three in the final later on with Stern running 7.71 (7.73) and Sophia running 7.75 (7.77) respectively.

Bowerman Watch List member Alia Armstrong continued her strong indoor campaign on Saturday. The New Orleans native clocked a time of 7.92 in the 60mh prelims and 7.29 in the in the 60-meter prelims to auto-qualify for both event finals. The Rhinestone Queen went on to clock her fifth sub-eight second hurdle time of 7.91 seconds, which converts to 7.93 to earn her fourth win of the season.

Not far behind her teammate in the 60mh was Leah Phillips who put on a show herself. In the prelims Phillips recorded a time of 8.12 seconds, and then she quickly followed it up with a time of 7.99, which converts to 8.01 seconds to place second in the final. Her time moves her up to fourth in the nation after previously sitting at seventh with a time of 8.09 entering this weekend.

Myles Thomas closed out the day in exciting fashion after qualifying by time in the 60-meter prelims with a time of 6.65 seconds. The transfer followed it up with his all-conditions PR of 6.59 seconds in the final, which converts to 6.61 for altitude, tying his personal-best from earlier this season.

Up Next

The distance crew will head Northeast to Boston for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, while the rest of the Tigers will head to Fayetteville, Ark., for the Tyson Invitational on February 9-10.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.