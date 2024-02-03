BATON ROUGE, La. – Saturday’s scheduled LSU baseball preseason scrimmage has been postponed due to rain.

The Tigers will now hold scrimmages at 12 p.m. CT Sunday and at 6 p.m. CT Monday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance beginning 15 minutes prior to the first pitch each day.

LSU opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.