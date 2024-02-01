Men's Tennis Set To Face South Alabama On Friday

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (3-1) is back home in Baton Rouge to compete against South Alabama (2-2) Friday, February 2 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers will take on the Jaguars at 4 p.m. CT.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex are free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU vs. South Alabama (Feb. 2)

Series Histories

LSU has a 7-1 record against South Alabama. The last meeting of the Tigers and the Jaguars was in February of 2022. The Tigers defeated South Alabama 6-1 at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU earned the doubles point and had singles wins from Ronald Hohmann, Vlad Lobak, Kent Hunter, Gabriel Diaz Freire, and Boris Kozlov.

Tiger Tidbits

This past weekend, the LSU Men’s Tennis team competed in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbia, South Carolina. The Tigers defeated Louisville 4-2 in their first match of the weekend. The day started out strong with LSU taking the doubles point. Julien Penzlin, Welsh Hotard, and Rudy Ceccon all had singles wins against Louisville, earning the win for the Tigers.

