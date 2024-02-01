Ella Chesnut and Women’s Cross-Country Team Named USTFCCCA All-Academic

NEW ORLEANS – The LSU women’s cross-country team was named All-Academic by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association on Thursday afternoon. Sophomore Ella Chesnut also got individual recognition as an All-Academic member.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period. The LSU women’s team held an average GPA of 3.633 throughout the most recent semester.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-25 (or 10 percent) at the NCAA Regional Championships or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships.

Chesnut maintained a GPA of 3.342 throughout her time with the Tigers, while also completing one of the best seasons in program history on her way to the NCAA Championships. The Houma, La., native is majoring in accounting.

For more information of the All-Academic honors, visit ustfccca.org.

