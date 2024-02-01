Eighteen Cross-Country Members Named to 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighteen members of LSU’s cross-country team have been named to the 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,264 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball, and soccer, and is based on grades from the 2023 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or have at least a 3.0 average for the preceding year.

The following is a list of LSU cross-country student athletes who earned a spot on the 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name – Sport – Major

Will Dart – M Cross Country – Chemistry

Tyler Stevens – M Cross Country – Sports Administration

Jack Wallace – M Cross Country – Biology

Adele Broussard – W Cross Country – Master Business Administration

Ella Chestnut – W Cross Country – Accounting

Hailey Day – W Cross Country – Social Work

Annie Fink – W Cross Country – Kinesiology

Maddie-Kate Gardiner – W Cross Country – Textiles, Apparel & Marketing

Callie Hardy – W Cross Country – Kinesiology

Gwyneth Hughes – W Cross Country – Coastal Environmental Science

Sophie Martin – W Cross Country – Communication Disorders

Tana Monk – W Cross Country – Kinesiology

Carly Nicholson – W Cross Country – Psychology

Julia Palin – W Cross Country – Master Business Administration

Lorena Rangel Batres – W Cross Country – Agriculture

Shelby Spoor – W Cross Country – Nutrition Food Science

Addy Stevenson – W Cross Country – Sports Administration

Svenya Stoyanoff – W Cross Country – General Business

