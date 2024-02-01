Eighteen Cross-Country Members Named to 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighteen members of LSU’s cross-country team have been named to the 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,264 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball, and soccer, and is based on grades from the 2023 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or have at least a 3.0 average for the preceding year.
The following is a list of LSU cross-country student athletes who earned a spot on the 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:
Name – Sport – Major
Will Dart – M Cross Country – Chemistry
Tyler Stevens – M Cross Country – Sports Administration
Jack Wallace – M Cross Country – Biology
Adele Broussard – W Cross Country – Master Business Administration
Ella Chestnut – W Cross Country – Accounting
Hailey Day – W Cross Country – Social Work
Annie Fink – W Cross Country – Kinesiology
Maddie-Kate Gardiner – W Cross Country – Textiles, Apparel & Marketing
Callie Hardy – W Cross Country – Kinesiology
Gwyneth Hughes – W Cross Country – Coastal Environmental Science
Sophie Martin – W Cross Country – Communication Disorders
Tana Monk – W Cross Country – Kinesiology
Carly Nicholson – W Cross Country – Psychology
Julia Palin – W Cross Country – Master Business Administration
Lorena Rangel Batres – W Cross Country – Agriculture
Shelby Spoor – W Cross Country – Nutrition Food Science
Addy Stevenson – W Cross Country – Sports Administration
Svenya Stoyanoff – W Cross Country – General Business
