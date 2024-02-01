12 Soccer Members Named To 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – 12 members of the LSU Soccer program were named to the 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced on Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Mollie Baker, Britney Bertram, Taylor Dobles, Tori Gillis, Sage Glover, Laney Gonzales, Jaden Humbyrd, Rammie Noel, Abby Smith, Mollee Swift, Angelina Thoreson and Bella Zanotelli all earned a spot for their performances in the classroom last fall. A total of 1,264 student-athletes across the conference were named to the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Baker, Gillis and Humbyrd will begin their senior season with the Tigers next fall as they work toward their English, kinesiology and nutrition & food sciences. Thoreson and Glover are pursuing their sport administration and computer science degrees as they enter their sophomore and junior season.

Betram, Dobles, Noel, Smith, Swift and Zanotelli all completed their degrees in December.

