Soccer Announces 2024 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE – Head Coach Sian Hudson and the LSU Soccer program announce the 2024 spring schedule, which features three home matches and begins on Saturday, February 24.

“We have put together an exciting spring schedule and will face a diverse style of opponents that will each challenge us in different ways,” said Hudson. “We had eight new players join us this spring, along with a strong returning group, so we wanted to play a tough spring schedule to learn as much as we can about ourselves in preparation for our championship season in the fall.”

“This year’s spring schedule features three matches here on our home pitch in Baton Rouge. Be sure to come out to the LSU Soccer Stadium and get your first look at the Tigers!”

The Tigers kick off the spring season in Natchitoches, Louisiana with two matches against Jackson State and Northwestern State. The first match against the JSU Tigers begins at 3:35 p.m. CT with competition against the Demons following at 6 p.m. CT.

The squad will then welcome the Ragin Cajuns to their home pitch on Saturday, March 9 at 6 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers will participate in a friendly tournament in Pensacola, Florida where they will face Mississippi State and Florida on April 6 at the Brosnahan Soccer Complex.

This year’s spring schedule caps off with two home matches against Houston and Ole Miss. The Tigers will play Houston at 1 p.m. CT on April 13 before closing the spring season against Ole Miss at noon CT on April 20 in Baton Rouge.

All home spring matches are free for fans to attend at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

2024 LSU Soccer Spring Schedule: