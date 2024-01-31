Dr. Mike Benton Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Mike Benton has been named the recipient of the Worley Professor of Excellence Award. Dr. Benton recognition came during LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Northwestern State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and was presented by John Viccellio, Worley Baton Rouge Director, Project Management and Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director for Women’s Basketball at the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Benton is a Professor of Chemical Engineering, Department Chair, Bernard Pressburg Memorial Professor, and Paul Horton Memorial Professor. His research revolves around The role of DNA structure in cancer onset, using bacteria and natural polymers for bioremediation, and utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance production of bioplastics and biopigments. Throughout his career and time in research, he has won many awards such as the Clayton Mentor Award (3x) and also the Dow Chemical Excellence in Teaching Award (6x).

Since joining the Tigers family in 2007 he has had a deep dedication to LSU in education and research. He has demonstrated his passion through being in the classroom in all different teaching positions for the past 16 years.

“My time in the classroom is the best part of my job,” said Dr. Benton. “LSU students are so engaging and enthusiastic. It is a joy to spend time with them and something I look forward to daily.”

Worley helps customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemical and resource needs – and believes in the power of education to meet the world’s pressing challenges. As the presenting sponsor of the Professor Of Excellence Program at LSU, Worley is investing in the leaders of tomorrow who will help us all to create innovative solutions for generations to come with the goal of delivering a more sustainable world.

“Congratulations to Dr. Benton for being recognized as a Worley Professor of Excellence,” said Garrett Altier, Director of Sales at LSU Sports Properties. “Dr. Benton personifies all that is great about the LSU Faculty. His work in his field of study alone is praiseworthy, but his commitment to his students makes Dr. Benton truly exceptional. On behalf of LSU Athletics, I’d like to thank Worley for their tremendous support of the LSU Faculty and LSU Athletics!”