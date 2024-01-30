LSU Lands at No. 14 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 2024 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 14. The Tigers earn a spot in the NFCA preseason poll for the 18th consecutive year.

The SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25, two in the top 10 and four in the top 15. The Tigers will compete in 23 games against 11 teams ranked in the preseason poll.

The Tigers return 18 letter winners from the 2023 roster, including All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon, back-to-back Gold Glove winner Ciara Briggs, five NFCA South All-Region First Team selections and six All-SEC honorees.

LSU will open the 2024 season with a 6 p.m. CT game against Nicholls on Thursday, Feb. 8, at Tiger Park before hosting the LSU Invitational Feb. 9-11, featuring games against Memphis and Pittsburgh.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

2024 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – 1/30/24 (Preseason)

Rank School (First Place Votes) Points Record 2023 Final Ranking 1 Oklahoma (32) 800 0-0 1 2 Tennessee 731 0-0 3 T-3 Florida State 729 0-0 2 T-3 Stanford 729 0-0 4 5 Clemson 579 0-0 9 6 Georgia 562 0-0 14 7 Washington 550 0-0 5 8 Texas 536 0-0 11 9 Oklahoma State 522 0-0 6 10 UCLA 515 0-0 13 11 Duke 470 0-0 10 12 Alabama 423 0-0 7 13 Utah 383 0-0 8 14 LSU 368 0-0 16 15 Oregon 360 0-0 15 16 Arkansas 334 0-0 16 17 Florida 252 0-0 21 18 Nebraska 245 0-0 RV 19 Auburn 207 0-0 20 20 Northwestern 203 0-0 12 21 Louisiana 189 0-0 18 22 Baylor 173 0-0 22 23 South Carolina 129 0-0 25 24 San Diego State 97 0-0 19 25 Kentucky 79 0-0 24

Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech (78), Texas A&M (60), Wichita State (49), Liberty (24), California (6), Arizona (5), Boston University (5), McNeese State (5), Miami University (2), Charlotte (1).