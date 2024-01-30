Brianna Lyston Named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Brianna Lyston was named SEC women’s Runner of the Week on Tuesday following her LSU-record performance in her 60-meter debut.

Just two hours after being named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week, Lyston has been recognized with her second-career-weekly honor from the conference.

The sophomore started a historic day (Saturday) off with the fastest-qualifying time in the 60-meter preliminaries at the event, coming in at 7.14 seconds in her 60-meter season debut. Her prelims time came in at No. 5 on the all-time LSU performance list, tying Kortnei Johnson who reached the time for LSU in 2019. This time already shaved .15 seconds off of her previous best from an injury-riddled freshman season.

The Portmore, Jamaica, native came back for more as she shocked the arena with a time of 7.07 seconds in the final. Her time of 7.07 equals the LSU record set in 2018 by American-record holder Aleia Hobbs. At the time, Hobbs’ LSU record of 7.07 that she set in the NCAA Indoor Championship final was also the collegiate record. Lyston’s new PR is now the collegiate lead, No. 4 time in the world, and No. 4 on the all-time collegiate-performance list.

Lyston’s time is the second-fastest season debut in collegiate history behind the 2023 Bowerman winner, Julien Alfred, and is by far the fastest ever season debut from an underclassman in the 60m. She is also the only student-athlete to go sub-7.10 in the 60m so far this collegiate season. The field for the 60-meter final included two members of the all-time collegiate top-10 list for the 60m and four women in the top-10 in the nation this season.

The sprint star is set to make her 200-meter season debut this weekend in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center, February 2-3.

