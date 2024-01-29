BATON ROUGE, La. – Reigning NCAA champion LSU is No. 2 in the 2024 Baseball America Preseason Poll released on Monday.
Wake Forest is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Arkansas, Florida, Oregon State, TCU, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Clemson and Virginia to round out the Top 10.
Other SEC teams appearing in the Baseball America Top 25 are No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 12 South Carolina and No. 23 Auburn.
LSU will play 19 games in the 2024 regular season against teams ranked in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in the D1 Baseball preseason poll earlier this month, began preseason practice last Friday in preparation for Opening Day.
LSU opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field
2024 Baseball America Preseason Top 25
1. Wake Forest
2. LSU
3. Arkansas
4. Florida
5. Oregon State
6. TCU
7. Vanderbilt
8. Tennessee
9. Clemson
10. Virginia
11. Texas A&M
12. South Carolina
13. Texas
14. East Carolina
15. Stanford
16. Duke
17. North Carolina
18. Texas Tech
19. Coastal Carolina
20. Iowa
21. Oklahoma State
22. North Carolina State
23. Auburn
24. Northeastern
25. UC Irvine