LSU Holds at No. 9 in AP Poll

LSU remained at No. 9 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after a good showing against the nation’s top team against South Carolina.

The Tigers fell against No. 1 South Carolina, 76-70, on Thursday as the Gamecocks remained undefeated. LSU led the majority of the game before South Carolina closed the game out in the fourth quarter. There was significant movement in the polls around the Tigers as every other team ranked 2-12 is different this week, but LSU held steady.

LSU is back in action Monday on the road against Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.